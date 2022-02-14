VESTAL, NY – Alexa Langeland State Farm is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Langeland sells State Farm insurance policies for home, auto, life, renters and recreational Vehicles.

She opened her office at 237 Vestal Parkway East in May of 2018.

Since opening her business, Langeland has been very involved in local community efforts such as sponsoring water at the Chamber’s Bridge Run, partnering with Synergy Athletics on a Trunk or Treat Halloween giveaway and hosted activities with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Christmas.

“We are doing so many different things to give back to the area. But, we also take the time to really listen our customers and make sure we’re fulfilling all of the insurance needs that they need,” says Langeland.

Langeland is also a member of the United Way of Broome County’s Emerging Leaders Society.

This week, the office is holding an Insure Your Love event, offering a 25 dollar gift card for everyone who gets a life insurance quote.

You can get more information by calling 748-1557 or logging onto AlexaLangelandInsurance.com.