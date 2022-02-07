BINGHAMTON, NY – Action for Older Persons is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Founded in 1967, this non-profit works to provide services for older adults.

Its office is located in Vestal and has about 10 staff members and 20 volunteers.

Executive Director Jessie Stone He says A-O-P is mainly known for the Medicare counseling it provides.

A-O-P covers Broome, Delaware, Chenango, Cortland, Otsego and Tioga counties.

Stone He says A-O-P also offers seminars either in person or via zoom for additional education.

“Action for Older Persons our focus is really on older adults, helping them be advocates often for themselves, but educating and empowering them,” says Stone He.

Other services include; Long-Term Care Nursing Home Ombudsmen, Enhanced Multi-Disciplinary Teams, Independent Consumer Advocacy Network, Health Insurance Information Counseling and Assistance and more.

Stone He adds that there are great opportunities for volunteers as well.

To learn more, call 722 1251 or visit ActionforOlderPersons.org.