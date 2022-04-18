BINGHAMTON, NY – Triple A Northway is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

The AAA of Southern New York was one of the earliest chapters formed after AAA was founded in Chicago in 1902.

Back then, it was an organization of automobile enthusiasts who advocated for safer roads and cars.

Today, it’s better known for its roadside assistance program.

It also offers travel agent services, member discounts and a home and auto insurance wing that AAA Northway is looking to expand in our area.

In 2016, the Southern New York chapter merged with the one north of Albany.

Managing Director of Public Affairs Eric Stigberg says AAA membership offers peace of mind.

“We have the fastest on-scene times in the industry, and the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. In fact, I’m proud to say that AAA Northway locally has the highest customer satisfaction of all the AAA’s across the country, and there’s about 28 of those currently. We’re number 1 in the country with satisfaction for roadside assistance,” Stigberg.

The southern section of the organization covers Broome, Tioga and Chemung Counties.

Stigberg says AAA Northway has contracts with over 70 tow truck companies in its territory.

For more information, go to Northway.AAA.com.