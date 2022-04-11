BINGHAMTON, NY – 50 Front Street is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

50 Front is the first apartment community to be built in Binghamton in the past 30 years.

It opened its doors on April 1st, 2019 and offers 122 residential units and 2 commercial units.

It has a coffee bar, 24 hour gym, fully secured courtyard, a paw spa, 118 underground parking spots and 132 above ground, and in unit washer and dryer.

Community Manager, Brandy Lewis says she wants residents to feel comfortable and at home here.

“We are more of a community and with that community we are more like a family. I can tell you every single persons first name that lives in this building and I can tell you almost anything about them as well. Just because we have residents that come in and talk to us when they need an ear,” says Lewis.

The 5th flood is the club house with a gas fireplace, pool table, hibachi style kitchen, a lounge area and a balcony.

While there are no apartments available right now, you can go to 50frontapts.com for more information.