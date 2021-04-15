Business Insider names Binghamton #5 best city to live in, in the Northeast, post pandemic

Business Insider named 30 of the best cities to live in in the Northeast after the COVID-19 pandemic and Binghamton made the list.

Of the 21 ranked cities, nine were in Upstate New York and three in the Southern Tier of New York. Several cities across New York and Pennsylvania were ranked.

The website used guidelines such as the pre-coronavirus unemployment rate, ability to work from home, population density, housing costs and more.

Binghamton came in at #5.

The site says Binghamton has the 5th lowest average housing cost out of metro areas in the Northeast, at $802 a month.

Binghamton also has the 10th highest total spending per student in elementary and secondary public schools, with the district in the metro area with the most students spends $20,358 per pupil.

Also on the list was Elmira at #18, Buffalo at #7, Syracuse at #3, Ithaca at #2 and Rochester at #1.