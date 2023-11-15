VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton University is continuing to prove it’s a prestigious institution as its School of Management is awarded an important designation.

Binghamton’s nationally ranked Master of Business Administration (MBA) program recently earned a STEM designation, addressing the increased importance of data analytics and technology in all aspects of business-related education.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security awards STEM designation to academic programs that fall under one or more of the approved categories. In order to qualify for the designation, 50% or more of the program coursework must be focused on science, technology, engineering and math. The new STEM designation applies to all of the MBA Programs at Binghamton due to their strong focus on quantitative and management sciences.

The university says STEM-designated degrees offer students the possibility of academic advancement and employment security.

“This is wonderful news for SOM and even more exciting news for our exceptional students,” SOM Dean Shelley Dionne said. “Data and technology are at the forefront of business, and this designation will help SOM students become even more competitive for a wider range of job opportunities in cutting-edge fields.”

While the overall structure of the MBA program will remain the same, the new designation proves to both students and employers that Binghamton is committed to integrating the latest educational resources and technologies into its classrooms.

“The world of business continues to evolve and reflect an increasing need for data analytics and skills in effectively utilizing information to aid in strategic decision-making,” Dionne said. “These STEM-designated MBA program options further demonstrate how SOM is leading the way with a state-of-the-art curriculum that makes our students even more prepared to meet those demands.”

Though the designation will create opportunities for all of the MBA candidates, Binghamton says it is especially beneficial for international students. Individuals on F-1 visas who receive a degree in stem will also be granted eligibility to apply to extend their optional practical training period for an additional two years, making it possible to work in the U.S. after graduation without an H1-B visa.