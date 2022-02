CHENANGO COUNTY – A Chenango County bus driver has been arrested for groping 3 school-aged children.

New York State Police charged 61 year-old Douglas Webb of Sherburne with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

Webb is a driver for the Sherburne-Earville school district.

State Police say the 3 students were aged 14, 15 and 16.

He was arraigned and released with an order to stay away from the victims.