BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Former Democratic candidate for Binghamton Mayor Joe Burns has decided not to seek a second term on City Council after his petitions were already submitted.

NewsChannel 34 reached out to Burns today to ask why he’s had an apparent change of mind, but has not received a response.

According to the Broome County Board of Elections website, Burns officially declined the nomination on Friday afternoon.

That means all 3 Democrats on Council, Burns, Angela Riley and Aviva Friedman are opting not to seek second terms.

Broome County Democratic Committee Chair Barb Fiala tells NewsChannel 34 that a vacancy committee is meeting Monday evening to select a replacement for Burns on the ballot.

Burns lost the mayoral election to Jared Kraham in 2021.