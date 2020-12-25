Bundy Museum hosts toy drive

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local museum hosted a toy drive to make sure children can have a very Merry Christmas tomorrow.

Support Black Business 607 held the drive from the Bundy Museum of History and Art on Main Street in Binghamton last night.

A special guest of the museum also made an appearance at the drive and took lots of pictures with children of the area.

Santa Claus and his elves gave out gifts to many children of the area.

Father Christmas himself says he loves stopping in to see how things are in Binghamton.

“Let’s enjoy our local art. Let’s build this town, the art scene in the Binghamton area. It’s a beautiful town. It’s underrated. There’s a lot of good people here. Santa is here to make sure everyone understands how beautiful, how wonderful the town of Binghamton is. It’s such a lovely place. I think we need more people to visit here,” he says.

Santa says his favorite parts of this time of year are going around to all different parts of the world in one night, meeting all the wonderful children in our area, and of course, the milk and cookies.