Bundy Museum helping those displaced by apartment fire

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – A local museum is raising funds to help some of their own that were displaced due to a fire.

On the night of June 25th, an apartment next to the Bundy Museum of History and Art on Cedar Street caught fire.

The residents included the museums Art Gallery Director Eric Eckman, his wife Alexis, their young child as well as WBDY Station Manager Brian Pragacz.

They were all able to escape unharmed, however they lost almost all of their belongings.

The museum is hosting a fundraiser called Relocation and Rebirth that will be held on Sunday from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm and will feature raffle baskets, food, and a variety of bands including Voodoo Highway, Adam Ate the Apple, Matthew Cornwell and more.

“Here at the Bundy Museum all of us employees are like family. As people know, a lot of folks in the community know, we open our doors to the community we do a lot of things to help the people in town and now its time to look in a little bit and help our own people,” says Director of Development Janna Rudler.

The Bundy Museum plans to give one hundred percent of the proceeds to the fire victims.

For more information about donating go to http://BundyMuseum.org.