HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo Raceway racehorse was euthanized following an injury during competition Friday.

Heavy Handed Hanna suffered a broken leg in the third race of the raceway’s July 8 card.

According to the New York State Gaming Commission, Heavy Handed Hanna took a bad step prior to the last turn, resulting in the injury and subsequent euthanasia.

Buffalo Raceway issued a statement regarding Heavy Handed Hanna’s injury.

“Heavy Handed Hanna after the three quarter pole took a bad step and broke her MTS left rear leg causing a complete open fracture,” Raceway COO James Mango said. “The track vet euthanized the horse immediately; and we transported the remains to Cornell University for an autopsy. This was the first on-track death of a racehorse during a race this year. We are scheduled to close the meet one week from tonight.”

Animal Wellness Action also issued a statement after the incident.

“We are saddened to see yet another racehorse death in the world of harness racing and call on the U.S. Trotting Association and its members to join in supporting the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act that took effect last week by opting into the anti-doping program, and oversight under the new national standards,” an AWA rep said.

Track vet Peter Kanter said Heavy Handed Hanna broke her metatarsal three — colloquially known as the ‘cannon bone,’ which could not be repaired.

“Nobody on this planet could do it,” Kanter, a surgeon, said. “Believe me on this one, non-repairable.”