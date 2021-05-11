Buffalo man pleads guilty after shooting neighbor’s dog with shotgun

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man admitted in court Tuesday to intentionally shooting his neighbor’s dog with a shotgun last April.

Timothy S. Manning, 58, pleaded guilty to one count of Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals (a Class A misdemeanor) and one count of Discharge of a Firearms, Shotguns, Rifles and Other Dangerous Weapons (a violation of City of Buffalo ordinance).

Manning will be sentenced on June 1 at 9:30 a.m. He faces up to a year in prison.

The incident took place on Buffum Street in South Buffalo. Manning paid $2,250 in restitution to the dog’s owner.