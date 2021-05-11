Buffalo man pleads guilty after shooting neighbor’s dog with shotgun

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man admitted in court Tuesday to intentionally shooting his neighbor’s dog with a shotgun last April.

Timothy S. Manning, 58, pleaded guilty to one count of Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals (a Class A misdemeanor) and one count of Discharge of a Firearms, Shotguns, Rifles and Other Dangerous Weapons (a violation of City of Buffalo ordinance). 

Manning will be sentenced on June 1 at 9:30 a.m. He faces up to a year in prison.

The incident took place on Buffum Street in South Buffalo. Manning paid $2,250 in restitution to the dog’s owner.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News