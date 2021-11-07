Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bills vs. Jaguars

The Bills are back in the Sunshine State, this time to take on 2021’s #1 draft pick, Trevor Lawrence, and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sunday is the 18th meeting between the two teams, and the first since November of 2018, in which the Bills won 24-21.

Following a win last Sunday over the Dolphins where the team struggled offensively in the first half, can Josh Allen and the rest of the offense bounce back early today?

Check out our pregame analysis on Buffalo Kickoff Live. Our crew will have predictions, keys to the game, players to watch, and much more.