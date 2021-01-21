Buffalo Bills prepare for loud crowd at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY – It’s long been known that the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium, is one of, if not the, loudest stadium in the entire NFL.

That is the situation the Buffalo Bills will have to adapt to this Sunday in the AFC Championship game.

Josh Reed of our Buffalo sister station says despite Arrowhead not allowing maximum capacity, the Bills are still preparing for the challenges that come along with playing in that stadium.

Arrowhead Stadium will have about 17-thousand fans inside on Sunday.

The Bills have played in front of some small crowds on the road this season. But, this one will be, by far, the largest and loudest road venue they’ve played in all season.

“It’s definitely going to be an adjustment when we get there kind of thing. We’re preparing for it. But, until you’re in that moment, you’re not really sure what to expect. I’ve never played in Arrowhead, but everybody tells me he fans are right on top of you. It’s going to get extremely loud with 17-thousand people. They’re an extremely energetic fan base. When they get things rolling, it gets super loud in there. So, we’re practicing for it. But, until we get in the game, we won’t know,” says Josh Allen.

“I mean, I don’t really have to deal with it too much. It’s more so a quarterback, lineman kind of thing. I’m supposed to be looking at the ball anyways. I’m not supposed to be listening to the snap count. So, I don’t anticipate it being a huge problem. But, if it is, we’re going to have to prepare the right way and adjust accordingly. I’ve been in Arrowhead when it’s at maximum capacity. So, I know how loud it can get. I anticipate it being just as loud with all the fans that’s there. So, it’s something that we definitely look forward to. We’re just going to have to adjust on the fly,” says Stefon Diggs.

Arrowhead is empty right now, but Sunday will be an entirely different story.