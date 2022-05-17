JOHNSON CITY, NY – An all-time great Buffalo Bill will be in Johnson City this weekend signing autographs for fans.

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas will hold an autograph session Saturday from noon to 2 at Pro Image Sports in the Oakdale Commons.

Thomas was the 1991 NFL’s Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year and an integral part of the Bills’ 4 straight Super Bowl appearances.

Pro Image Sports franchise owner Andrew Malo says Bills merchandise has gotten very popular since the team started making the playoffs again in recent years.

Malo says he plans to hold more autograph sessions in the future.

“We’ll try to do two or three a year, it’s great for the community to come out and see someone that they might not be able to see or have access to. And obviously, it helps us with advertising our store as well and our products that we have,” he says.

There are fees for each signature depending on the size of the item and whether there’s also a message.

Fans can purchase full-size helmets, mini-helmets or photos at the store, or bring their own items.

You can reserve a time slot to avoid waiting in line by calling 203-1257.

More information, including the pricing structure can be found on Facebook at Pro Image Sports Binghamton.