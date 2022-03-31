ALBANY, NY – Lawmakers in both the senate and assembly have adjourned session for the day.

While a budget will not be passed tonight, Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins says it will be a timely budget, and that they are making progress.

She says when it comes to the 600 million dollar proposal for the Buffalo bills stadium the parameters are still being discussed.

And on bail reform, Stewart-Cousins says a dangerousness clause is not being introduced.

“We are trying to deal with making sure that people are safe and that we create a public safety environment without criminalizing poverty . Also acknowledging the fact that COVID, proliferation of guns, there is a lot of things going on, so we want to make sure we do the right things for the right reasons,” says Stewart-Cousins.

So far, only one budget bill has made it through both the senate and assembly which is the debt services bill.

A source close to budget negotiations telling me that a gas tax suspension, alcohol to go, a big funding increase for child care, a new independent ethics board will likely be in the final state budget.

The goal is for lawmakers to vote on more budget bills on Monday. If the budget is not passed by then, state employee checks could be delayed.



