Buddy Walk to raise awareness for Down Syndrome

ENDWELL N.Y -A local group of Down Syndrome families say there’s special significance to the date they’ve chosen for this year’s Buddy Walk.

The 21st annual walk will take place on the 21st of September in recognition of the 21st chromosome which causes Down Syndrome.

The relaxed 1 mile route begins and ends at Lower Highland Park on Saturday.

With an affordable $5 registration fee, the Buddy Walk is more about raising awareness than raising money.

Co-Chair Rebecca Kennis of Endwell is mother to 23 year-old Haley.

She says having a child with Down Syndrome has brought a lot of joy into her life.

“We’ve learned patience, we’ve learned love that we would never have learned from having just typical children. It introduced us to a community that we never would have experienced before. And really have been able to see a lot of the good in the world,” said Kennis.

Kennis says people with Down Syndrome have a lot more abilities than people realize.

And she’s hopeful that with greater awareness and acceptance, there will be more opportunities for them.

Registration begins at 11:30 Saturday, followed by an opening ceremony at noon and then the walk itself.

Participants receive a T-shirt and there will be children’s games, food, a deejay, a magician, the Magic Paintbrush Project and a sign language performance by Signing With The Stars.