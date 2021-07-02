Buddy Boeheim unveils “Buddy Buckets” merchandise

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Buddy Boeheim #35 of the Syracuse Orange reacts during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One day after NCAA athletes were able to cash in on their name, image, and likeness (NIL), Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim has unveiled a line of “Buddy Buckets” merchandise, making him the first SU athlete with a clothing line.

Cuse Nation! I’m excited to announce I’ve teamed up with @theplayerstrunk to bring you my official BUDDY BUCKETS merchandise! Grab your gear now and be on the lookout for more throughout the season 🍊 pic.twitter.com/T0XQKlUZym — Buddy Boeheim (@Buddy_Boeheim35) July 2, 2021

The SU basketball star tweeted out Friday, “Cuse Nation! I’m excited to announce I’ve teamed up with @theplayerstrunk to bring you my official BUDDY BUCKETS merchandise! Grab your gear now and be on the lookout for more throughout the season.”

Buddy, along with his brother Jimmy, also opened up “Cameo” accounts where fans can buy messages from the two athletes.