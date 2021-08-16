BU welcomes new cohort of nursing students

BINGHAMTON, NY – The 4th cohort of 30 Binghamton University graduate nursing students had orientation the other day.

Over the course of this 2 year program, these students will be trained to focus on rural and under-served areas.

This program is part of a grant from the U.S. Department of Heath and Human Services Advanced Nursing Education Workforce to provide financial support.

The goal is to increase the number of advanced-practice nurses in areas of need.

Stephanie Brown is one of the graduate nursing students and says this opportunity aligns perfectly with what she’s always wanted to do in life.

“It places me in proximity to the people I care about, the community that I live in and the people that I grew up with and the people that I take care of now, but I have a greater ability to take care of them in ways I’ve always wanted to,” says Brown.

Brown has been a registered nurse since 2004 currently working as a director for a nursing home in Sullivan County in the Catskills.

The students received supplies to help them get through the program, like a new laptop and a stethoscope.

All of the students either reside in a rural part of New York or Pennsylvania and are interested in serving rural or medically underserved populations.