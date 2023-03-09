BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tomorrow, the Harriet Tubman Center for Freedom and Equity at Binghamton University will unveil the first marker on the Downtown Binghamton Freedom Trail.

The Tubman Center received a $400,000 New York State grant to support the trail, which will include 12 historical markers denoting Underground Railroad stops and other anti-slavery and civil rights sites in Downtown Binghamton.

Tomorrow is Harriet Tubman Day, and the first marker unveiled will be a statue of Tubman herself.

The statue will be at the University Downtown Center located at 67 Washington Street.

Check out the other markers and where they will be located below:

Courtesy: Binghamton University

Click here for more information about the trail.