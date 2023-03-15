VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This Sunday, March 19th, Binghamton University will host its 13th annual TEDx event in the Osterhout Concert Theater at the Anderson Center for the Performing Arts.

The theme for this year’s event is “Unleash Radiance.” According to the university, “Unleash Radiance intends to leave an imprint on those passionate within their hobbies and careers and who want to give back to their community. The speakers have had many critical and defining points in their lives that have accelerated their ambitions and aspirations. Once these moments came to pass, they exhibited continuous efforts to support their cause and educate those around them.”

The talks will include:

“Questioning Data to Help us Rethink Who Gets to Design the Future” – Sherrell Dorsey (entrepreneur and journalist)

“Why Feminism Shouldn’t Scare You” – Caitlyn Archibald (undergraduate student)

“The Intersection Between Me Too and the Law” – Cornelia Brandfield-Harvey (Title IX litigator)

“Turning Pain into Power = Resilience” – Shantay Carter ’00 (Binghamton University grad, nurse and mentor)

“8 Steps to Live a More Eco-Friendly Life in the Kitchen & Beyond” – Priyanka Naik (sustainability chef)

Admission is $10. Tickets will be available at the door and will also be available for purchase here.

TED has an incredibly popular YouTube channel with 22.6 million subscribers. Learn more about TED and check out the channel here.