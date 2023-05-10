VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton University is holding its largest set of commencement ceremonies ever in terms of number of graduates.

BU held its doctoral hooding ceremony this afternoon in the Anderson Center.

4,500 students will be receiving bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree during 10 separate events this weekend.

Due to a fluke in the schedule based on the semester beginning the day after Martin Luther King Junior Day, graduation weekend is coinciding with Mother’s Day this year.

While some restaurants aren’t happy that their two largest weekends of the year are at the same time, over 27,000 people are expected to visit our area over the weekend, staying in local hotels and eating at local restaurants.

BU President Harvey Stenger says that after the pandemic canceled or muted recent graduations, students and their families are ready to celebrate.

“There’s something about graduation and commencement that lifts everybody’s spirits. It’s a good thing for everybody. Everybody’s so happy. Parents are so happy, students are so happy, friends are so happy, faculty is happy, it’s the end of the semester, finals are done.”

Stenger says that with the tight labor market, graduates will have the ability to be more selective in deciding where they want to work.