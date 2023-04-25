VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Saturday, May 6th, the Binghamton University Art Museum will present GO GLASS! Family Day in collaboration with the Corning Museum of Glass.

There will be live flameworking, museum tours, hands-on activities, and more. The event is free and open to the public of all ages.

Bonds…Glass Bonds is the Spring 2023 exhibition currently on display for viewing. It features approximately 70 objects, a video component, and text and graphic panels for each group of objects.

There is a focus on the arts and science of glass and bonds.

It will last from 1 to 4 p.m.

The BU Art Museum is located in the Fine Arts Building on campus.