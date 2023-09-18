BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton University is celebrating the life of a former student-athlete with its upcoming 5k.

Binghamton will host the third annual Wenzel Memorial 5k on October 17. The 5k walk/run is set to begin at 9 a.m. and will take place on and around campus. All students, faculty, staff, alumni, and members of the community are welcome to join.

Gregg Wenzel was a graduate of the Binghamton University’s Class of 1991. He was a former member of the Binghamton University men’s varsity swimming and diving team as well as a triathlete. He was killed in a car accident in 2003 while working as a CIA directorate of operations in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Pre-registration is recommended and is available through October 10. Late minute registrations will also be accepted from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. on race day. Individual participant race fees are $10 for students and $20 for non-students and include a t-shirt and post-race refreshments. Participants must be 13 years or older to enter. Awards will be given to the top male and female finishers in separate age categories.

Race check-in and on-site registration will take place in front of the West Gym at the Gregg Wenzel Memorial Statue. Photos and results will be posted after the event.

