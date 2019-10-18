BU throws celebration for their Nobel Prize winning professor

BINGHAMTON, N.Y – Binghamton University threw a giant party today to celebrate an historic achievement, the Nobel Prize for Distinguished Professor M Stanley Whittingham.

An event was held in the Osterhout Concert Theater of the Anderson Center, featuring local and state dignitaries, including SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson and SUNY Board of Trustees Chair Meryl Tisch.

Whittingham, a professor of chemistry and materials science, is the 2019 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry for his role in the invention of the lithium ion battery.

Two other researchers of lithium ion technology also won the prize.

Whittingham says it’s been a wild ride since he first received the news while attending a conference in Germany a week ago Wednesday.

He’s given over a hundred interviews and received hundreds of emails from former and current colleagues.

He says the work on lithium ion batteries continues at BU.

“It’s going to keep getting better and better. We’ve got 2 large contracts here. We’ve got a beautiful dry room and a product manufacturing line on campus. We’re here to help local industry and make sure it moves forward,” says Whittingham.

Whittingham says the immediate goal is to double the amount of energy storage per cubic foot.

Other goals include making them smaller, lighter and less expensive.

Whittingham, who first conducted his research while working for Exxon in the 1970’s, says the award is a big boost to the entire battery storage industry and will certainly raise the profile of Binghamton University.

And he says it’s helpful that many people are familiar with lithium ion batteries as they’re used to power smart phones, laptops and electric cars.