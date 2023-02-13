VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Some Binghamton University students from Turkey are raising funds and supplies to help earthquake victims in their home country.

Some undergraduate students are tabling all this week in the Old University Union.

They’re sharing traditional Turkish food while collecting cash donations.

This evening, they’re boxing up some supplies, such as blankets, jackets and flashlights, to ship to Turkey.

Meanwhile, some graduate students from Turkey have launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money.

Mert Can Bayar studies political science. He says it’s frustrating to see all of the suffering taking place so far away.

“It is very difficult to be outside of your country when your country needs you the most. We are, as the Turkish community here, are trying to do everything we can because that’s what we can do. At this moment, we can’t go there.”

The page has raised over $1,200 toward a goal of 10 grand.

Bayar says the money will be given to the Turkish Philanthropy Fund, an American non-profit that will use the funds to purchase tents, generators, portable toilets, winter clothes and food for earthquake victims.

Bayar says everyone in Turkey has been affected by the disaster.

You can find a link to the GoFundMe here.