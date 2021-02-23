BU students, staff evolving to ensure quality education amid pandemic

BINGHAMTON, NY – The spring semester at Binghamton University may feel similar to the fall for students and staff.

However, as NewsChannel 34’s Cam Lavallee tells us, things are constantly evolving on campus to ensure the students continue to receive a quality education.

In the ever-changing landscape of remote education, Binghamton University students, faculty, and staff have all needed to adjust to this new way of learning.

President & CEO, Student Association Khaleel James says, “It’s just not the same. And that can be my bias, for sure. But, it’s just not the same. A lot of it is that, again, you’re robbed from that experience of highlighting your true talent. A lot of the classroom environment was because there’s other people next to you doing the same thing, trying to get to the same place.”

Khaleel James, a senior at B-U and President of the Student Association, has spent a great deal of his time in meetings with students and administration discussing the needs across campus.

One of the largest has been technology. Whether it’s laptops, cameras, or WiFi packs, B-U has worked with SUNY administration in Albany to supply equipment to students that need them.

James Pitaressi is overseeing the university’s distance learning efforts.

For almost a year now, Pitaressi has seen students and faculty working together to find a way of instruction that works best for everyone.

He believes that what has come about due to unfortunate circumstances, may end up being a revolutionary new avenue for education.

Vice Provost for Online & Innovative Education James Pitarresi says, “I can see many of us using more of a flipped classroom approach where we leverage technology appropriately. And use that great face-to-face time for really deep learning.”

For many students and staff, virtual learning was a skill they had to develop.

But for some, like Professor Subimal Chatterjee, they have been teaching online classes for years.

Through all the challenges, Chatterjee has been amazed at the lengths students have gone to in order to keep up with their course loads.

SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor/Prof. of Marketing Subimal Chatterjee says, “The extents to which they’ve tried. It’s really made me cry from time to time. It was a student who was actually texting me from a hospital bed saying how she was concerned that she couldn’t go home in time to appear for the test, and could do something about it. Of course, I could do everything about it first of all. I didn’t know that she was in the hospital.”

Despite all the difficulties brought on by the pandemic, Pitaressi believes that being in the moment is the best way to learn and grow from this.

Vice Provost for Online & Innovative Education James Pitarresi says, “I’ve been telling a lot of my colleagues, you know, really be present in what’s going on because this is history. This is something we’ll look back on and we want to be proud of every decision we made. That, based on the information we had, we made a good decision that was good for the instructors, good for the students.”

They all agree that as long as the communication lines between the administration, faculty, and students remain open, the proper decisions regarding safety and education can continue to be made.