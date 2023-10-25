VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton University students sympathetic to the plight of Palestinians in Gaza held another rally on campus today.

Calling the Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip genocide and ethnic cleansing, a few dozen students protested outside of the Library Tower, calling for a cease fire.

Israel began a siege and bombardment of Gaza after the ruling Hamas terrorist organization conducted a deadly raid into Israel earlier this month.

Protesters say the response has been disproportionate, with many Palestinian civilians, including women and children, dying indiscriminately.

There were also a handful of Israel sympathizers on hand holding signs honoring the Israeli dead as well as those still being held hostage by Hamas.