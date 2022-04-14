BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University students have joined the effort to provide support to the people of Ukraine.

A Stand with Ukraine fundraising table has been set up periodically over the past couple of weeks in the hall outside of the university library.

Money raised will go to the international organization Direct Relief which will provide medical and other humanitarian supplies to Ukraine.

The effort was spurred by students Steven Iannone and Sophia Myshchuk.

Myshchuk’s parents are Ukrainian immigrants and she has extended family living in Ukraine.

She says her relatives are under constant stress and anxiety from the war.

And she’s grateful for the $8,000 they’ve been able to raise so far.

“It’s a good feeling knowing that the students here support this cause, they’re standing with Ukraine. For me, I can’t even explain the feelings that I get knowing that people are helping my family over there. And everyone else who is struggling, hurting and just trying to survive,” says Myshchuk.

The students are tabling several times a week outside of the library.

Their goal is $14,000 which would represent $1. for every undergrad student at the school.

You can support their cause here.