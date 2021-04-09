BU students make improvements at the American Civic Association

BINGHAMTON, NY – Some B-U students have spent more than a year working with the American Civic Association to make its building more functional, beautiful and to honor the lives of those lost to tragedy.

Members of the PricewaterhouseCoopers Scholars, an honors program from School of Management students, had made the ACA the recipient of their 2020 community service project.

However, when the pandemic forced students to return home last Spring, the effort was put on the shelf.

Working with local mosaic artist Emily Jablon, the students returned to the task last Fall, installing a first section of tile roses in front of the building last November.

Today, they began installing the remainder of the mosaic panels that they created inside Jablon’s studio over the summer.

The glass roses are meant to reflect sunshine and hope while the images of 13 birds, inspired by those at the nearby ACA Memorial, honor the memories of the 13 people who were killed during the ACA massacre in 2009.

Club President Mark Stein says overcoming obstacles made the project more rewarding.

“One thing that it really shows is the idea of resilience. Whether that’s with the American Civic Association getting through the tragedy of 2009, or even with 2020 and the pandemic, we hope that this pandemic and all of the transformation at the American Civic Association just gives an image of hope to all of the country as well,” says Stein.

The students also transformed a former storage room into a computer lab for the ACA and redesigned the organization’s lobby.

This is the 7th time that the P-w-C Scholars program has collaborated with Jablon for its annual service project.

Each year, the students raise over $10,000 to fund their efforts.

And they managed to still take on a 2021 project, installing a kitchen and another mosaic at GiGi’s Playhouse, which should be completed next month.