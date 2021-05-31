BU Students help Gigi’s Playhouse

VESTAL, NY – For the past several years, the Price Water House Cooper Scholars have been working on projects that give back to the community.

This year’s effort helps a relatively new organization in our area which is changing perceptions of the Down Syndrome community.

The P-W-C Scholars consists of the top 10% of the B-U School of Management.

This year they decided to focus on two main components at GiGi’s playhouse.

The first one was creating a mural for the entrance.

The mosaic has lots of bright colors and the hearts in hands. The scholars got to work alongside those with Down Syndrome in preparing the mosaic tiles in artist Emily Jablon’s studio.

Jablon says both groups brought a lot to the project.

“Working with the B-U Scholars, the PWC Scholars as well as the GiGi’s participants in the studio at the same time was actually an amazing experience that I noticed and I stepped back and I watched it and I was completely blown away,” says Jablon.

Jablon says it was like working with both sides of the brain.

The left being the B-U students, and the right being GiGi’s participants.

The president of the P-W-C scholars, Mark Stein says this mosaic was a community effort, watching it grow was so empowering.

“Honestly, I think it was one of the best experiences, getting to work with the participants, seeing them smile, getting to see them being a part of the work with the PWC Scholars is something that I think truly made that project event that much more special,” says Stein.

On top of the mural they created outside GiGi’s Playhouse, the PWC Scholars are also building a brand new kitchen in the back of the playhouse as a way to teach kids and adults with Down Syndrome life skills while also developing their fine motor skills.

GiGi’s Playhouse never had a fully functioning kitchen.

The playhouse is always looking for ways to expand its career development for adults with Down Syndrome.

Anna Bruce, mother of Camden and Vice President of GiGi’s Playhouse can’t express enough how much this means to the families.

“Having a place for our adults to be able to use a full stove, a refrigerator, a dish washer and then having the extra storage which the scholars noticed right away was something we were lacking is huge,” says Bruce.

The kitchen renovation is expected to be finished by the end of June.

GiGi’s Playhouse is always looking for donations.

If you’d like to donate go to GiGisPlayhouse.org.