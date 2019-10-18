BU students dedicate their time to local tree maintenance

BINGHAMTON, NY – Environmental Studies students at B-U are helping the City of Binghamton maintain it’s beauty.

The students are assisting the Parks Department with the upkeep of trees in city parks.

Trees need to be cared for throughout the year, their height, health and size all being recorded in Treekeeper, an online management system.

BU lecturer Sara Velardi saw this as a great chance to get her students outside to learn about Northeast Ecology.

Velardi first developed her Tree Management Plan for 2018.

“I was excited for this lab because not only are they helping contribute to data, helping the city collect information that is readily used, but also that they get to meet arborists, they get to meet arborists for the city, the get to meet the commissioner, they get to meet employees of the Parks Department,” says Velardi.

Velardi also says that the connections students make in the community can help expand and improve their career options.