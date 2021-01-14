BU student wins Mercy House scholarship

BINGHAMTON, NY – A scholarship named for an important person behind the creation of the Mercy House is being awarded to a Binghamton University student.

Sarah Richer won the Sister Joanna Monticello Memorial Scholarship, which is valued at $1,000.

Richer is studying to get her Masters Degree in Social Work from Binghamton University.

She says she wanted to get the degree after spending time with a terminally ill woman named Jeanette , who taught her how to make the perfect grilled cheese sandwich among other things.

Richer says it was her relationship with Jeanette that made her want to pursue her Masters degree.

“It can be emotional towards the end, but since I learned so much more about life than death in any of this, I think the emotions were more happy than sad. I’ve seen that at Mercy House here. Laughter fills the hallways more than tears,” says Richer.

The scholarship is named for Sister Joanna Monticello, who contributed to the creation of the Mercy House.

Richer, who interned at Mercy House, says the money from the award will go toward books, tuition, and other costs.