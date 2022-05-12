VESTAL, NY – A Binghamton University student is making history as the first Asian-American woman chosen as the lead representatives of students across the SUNY system.

Sophomore Ally Chun, a Politics, Philosophy and Law major, was elected President of the SUNY-wide Student Association for the next school year at a conference in Albany recently.

Chun says past SUNY SA presidents have typically been graduate students.

Chun has been involved in the BU SA since she first came to campus and spent this past year as the SUNY SA’s Director of Communications and Public Relations.

She says she saw first hand some of the current disorganization in the body and plans to institute reforms that expand outreach and engage students from all 64 SUNY campuses.

Chun says the diversity of the SUNY student body is a great strength.

“We have students at F.I.T. which is the Fashion Institute in New York City, and then we have students up in the Adirondacks. Those are two completely different groups. And we get to talk with all of them and work with all of them,” she says.

Chun says she wants to promote available resources that support students’ mental health and be an advocate for students with disabilities.

She would also like to see a student-chosen student be added to the search for a new SUNY Chancellor.

As President of the SUNY SA, Chun will be a voting member of the SUNY Board of Trustees.