BINGHAMTON, NY – A kickoff party was held yesterday to get the community aware of a walk coming up in a couple months.

The 20 Hawley Street apartments hosted the Relay for Life Kickoff event in its lobby.

The event had lots of food, games, raffles, themed activities and more.

The theme for this years walk is Slumber Party, with the slogan ‘Dreaming of a World without Cancer.’

Anyone that attended got to take pictures in front of a banner and even decorate their own sleep mask.

Relay Experience Chair, Allison Grandy, has been involved in Relay for Life for 11 years now, and says an event like this is so important.

“It just gets people really aware of the cause that the American Cancer Society promotes and we hold a really large presence, its the largest student run fundraiser at Binghamton University. The American Cancer Society just does endless beneficial things for people with cancer so, they need the funding,” says Grandy.

Grandys grandparents all had a form of cancer, and 2 years ago her mom was diagnosed with breast cancer, but is a survivor.

The walk is April 29th, however, there will be plenty more events over the next month if anyone wants to donate or sign up.

Visit Binghamton University Relay for Life for more information.