BU professor remembers teaching Hakeem Jeffries

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton University alumni is raising his public profile as a central figure in the impeachment trial of President Trump.

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries of Brooklyn is one of the 7 House Managers presenting the case for impeachment in the Senate.

A video of his remarks during the first evening of the trial went viral when he quoted a popular rap artist, the late Biggie Smalls.

Jeffries graduated from BU in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science.

Poli Sci Professor David Cingranelli remembers having him in two of his classes.

Cingranelli says Jeffries was outgoing, talkative and conscientious.

He says he was also a member of a fraternity that was active in social justice issues.

Cingranelli says that while Jeffries was always a good public speaker, he’s clearly honed his skills as an orator.

“I’m delighted that he’s as articulate as he is in stating the case. And I expect that he has a very bright future beyond even where he is. That he will rise up further in the House leadership, and who knows after that,” said Cingranelli.

Jeffries visits campus occasionally.

This is video of him addressing the Alumni Leaders Conference Awards Dinner in 2013.

Cingranelli says that by including current cultural references, Jeffries is engaging a younger and more diverse audience.

The Biggie Smalls quote he used was: “And if you don’t know, now you know.”