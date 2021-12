BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger set out to ease anxious minds as finals begin.

Stenger recorded himself reading a custom take on the classic “Twas the Night Before Christmas” story, calling it “Twas the Night Before Finals.”

Stenger dons a festive red sweater with a fire and Christmas tree in the background while reading his rendition, before wishing everyone good luck.

Even if you aren’t currently a student, you can watch Stenger’s video below.