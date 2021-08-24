BU President Harvey Stenger reacts to New York’s first female governor

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University’s President, Harvey Stenger, has worked alongside Kathy Hochul while he was a co-chair of the economic development council.

Stenger says the council was co-chaired by the Lt. Governor, which is why he worked alongside her.

He mentions that since she was an Upstate New Yorker, she took that job very seriously.

She came at least once or 3 times a year to different events.

He says that we have to recognize that she won’t have the time to come visit like she did while she was Lt. Governor.

“It would be great if she could come once and we could talk to her about all the successes that we’ve had while she was Lt. Governor. Show her around, give her a tour of all the projects that have been completed. Certainly take her over to Johnson City and show her what’s happening there,” says Stenger.

Stenger recalls times that she would stop by just because she was in the area.

He hopes that when she begins to work on the 2022 to 2023 budget, she will keep Upstate New York, specially Binghamton in mind.