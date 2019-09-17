BU Nursing Students gifted equipment to help in their careers

BINGHAMTON N.Y -A select group of Binghamton University graduate students are getting the tools they’ll need for careers as nurse practitioners.

26 students received free stethoscopes and laptop computers courtesy of the Health Resources and Services Administration.

BU’s Decker School of Nursing was awarded a 2.8 million dollar grant from HRSA to launch its Advanced Nursing Education Workforce, or ANEW, program.



These students will spend their clinical rotation serving small rural communities.



Director of Graduate Nursing Program, Nicole Rouhana, says the goal is to encourage the students to practice in their under-served hometowns.

“We hope that they will be working in a rural area when they graduate. So part of the grant is matching the students up in a rural clinical organization in their community, thereby, they don’t have to drive them here to do their clinical experiences, we keep them in their home community where they already have roots,” says Rouhana.

One of the recipients, Caterina Carmona, is from Amsterdam New York, and says she’s excited for the opportunity to work in her hometown.

“The town has given me so much, it’s a small town, it’s a small town, that’s where everyone here is from. So it’s just nice, you grew up there, you’re from there, and now it’s your turn to give back to your community,” says Carmona.