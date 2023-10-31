VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Following the tragic death of a student, Binghamton University has identified the victim to the public.

The deceased student was revealed to be a woman from Niskayuna, New York. She was a sophomore Computer Science major in the Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science. However, she held a junior ranking at the university.

She is survived by her parents, three siblings, and friends.

On Monday morning, Campus Police and Harpur’s Ferry responded to the Bartle Library Tower. There, they discovered a student deceased at the base of the 15-story building. An investigation into the incident began shortly after and classes were canceled for the day. As the investigation concluded, the campus reported that foul play was not a factor in the student’s death.

If you or someone you know may benefit from the assistance of a counselor, the University Counseling Center can be reached at (607) 777-2772. They can also get in touch with the Office of the Dean of Students and the CARE team by dialing the number 607-777-2804.