VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton University planned on honoring our veterans by holding a flag raising ceremony, but due to the inclement weather, moved the celebration inside.

University President Harvey Stenger held the veterans ceremony inside the Couper Administration building this afternoon.

President Stenger shared remarks about veterans in his family, and how much this day means to him.

Two BU ROTC cadets were at the ceremony to present the colors.

Stenger reflected on the University’s origins, as Harper College was originally educating GI’s as they were coming back to America after the war over 70 years ago.

Stenger said, “I bet everybody here has somebody that they have to say thank you to today. Whether its an aunt or an uncle, or a brother or your parents, so make sure you get that thank you in. That’s all I want, just two words, just thank you. So I hope people will remember that, as we prepare our world for perhaps more conflict.”

Stenger said he has an annual tradition of messaging his friends and family who have served and thanking them for their service.

He said that over the years, hundreds of veterans have graduated from Binghamton, and currently, the university has over one hundred military dependents.

Following the ceremony, participants could receive a commemorative wrist band that says never forget those who served, and poppy flowers