BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton University historian is reflecting on the significance of Queen Elizabeth’s reign both in terms of its longevity and influence over British society.

According to Professor Andrew Walkling, the Queen’s tenure is notable because it lasted 70 years, the longest in British history, and offered continuity through turbulent times.

While Queen Elizabeth had no actual political power in a role that was largely ceremonial, Walkling says she defined English culture for the second half of the 20th Century and beginning of the 21st.

By shepherding her country through challenges such as the Cold War and the COVID pandemic, she had a major impact on the British people.

Walkling said, “”We see this actually in the outpouring of grief that people in London started gathering in Buckingham Palace yesterday afternoon and they stayed all night through the rain because of their devotion to her as a symbol of what it is to be English. And I think she was successful at doing that because she was able to stay above politics. To really be a unifying figure, even as governments changed.”

Walkling said Elizabeth’s reign was not without controversy, including her handling of the death of Princess Diana and the strained relations with her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.

It’s yet to be seen how the monarchy endures now that King Charles the Third is the monarch, said Walkling.

Although he acknowledges that his son Prince William is far more popular with the British public than Charles is.