BU gets center for advanced technology

VESTAL, N.Y. – Binghamton University has received a special designation from New York State that will help it continue its research into flexible, wearable electronics that could be used in healthcare.

BU’s Center for Flexible Hybrid Medical Device Manufacturing, or FlexMed, is the university’s second Center for Advanced Technology.

The designation comes with $8.8M dollars over ten years from Empire State Development’s Division of Science, Technology and Innovation.

These wearable devices can include lightweight sensors for monitoring hospital patients, athletes and members of the military.

Center Director Mark Poliks says FlexMed is already working with businesses in New York to develop manufacturing techniques.

“We have facilities here that some companies don’t yet have. But this allows them to experiment and do work with our students. Then, as the development projects succeed, this work can be directly placed into the industry settings,” he said.

Poliks says the new Center for Advanced Technology will help BU attract more researchers and grad students.

FlexMed also receives funding from the federal government’s NetFlex institute.