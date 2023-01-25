VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton University is holding an international conference on disaster management, and how the pandemic impacted our world.

This morning at the Innovative Technologies Complex, the symposium got underway with panels of representatives from local health care facilities such as Lourdes and UHS.

Over the next two days, presenters from the United States, as well as abroad, via Zoom, will explore topics such as the socioeconomic, political, educational impacts that result from a global health crisis.

The oncology service line director at Lourdes, Stacie Hansen says that when vaccines started rolling out, a lot of people were cautious at first, but soon realized, they needed it.

“Many of them were very anxious about coming to our space to be treated. They were embarrassed perhaps of their decision, or felt like they might be given a hard time by staff members, that we’d have hard feelings, and so, it took a lot of reassurance that we’re not here to judge your decisions from this point forward, we’re here to give you good information about treatment.”

The conference is expecting about 200 participants tuning in from 40 different countries.

Over the next two days, the conference will start back up at 9 a.m. and will run until 8:15 p.m.