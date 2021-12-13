BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University is on to the next round in a competition to win 100 million dollars to create a battery manufacturing hub in Greater Binghamton.

U-S Senator Chuck Schumer announced today that B-U is a Phase 1 winner in the Build Back Better Regional Challenge which is a program of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan which passed last Spring.

As a Phase 1 winner, B-U and its partners receive half a million dollars to develop its proposal for Phase 2 and the 100 million.

Binghamton University, with the support of 2019 Nobel Prize Winner Stan Whittingham, inventor of the lithium-ion battery, are promoting New Energy NY which would expand research, testing and workforce development for the local battery manufacturing industry.

Schumer says that if fully funded, the effort could create 8,000 new jobs over 10 years.