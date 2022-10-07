BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Black fraternity on the Binghamton University campus is celebrating 40 years of producing leaders and role models in the community.

The Mu Kappa chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi is holding an anniversary celebration this weekend in conjunction with BU’s homecoming.

The chapter was formed in 1982 and has a number of accomplished alumni including US Congressman Hakeem Jeffries.

Over the years, the brothers have been involved in a number of volunteer activities including donating to the Broome County Urban League and adopting a family for the holidays.

Mu Kappa provides scholarships to B-U students and founded JUMP Nation, which stands for Juvenile Urban Multicultural Program.

It brings Black youth from New York City to campus for a 4 day weekend to expose them to college life.

Doctor Julius Johnson got his bachelor’s degree in nursing at BU in 2005 and a masters in family nurse practitioner in 2010 before moving on to the University of Miami for his doctorate.

He said that a primary saying of the fraternity is “Achievement is not a Buzzword.”

“We also have a saying that says ‘training for leadership’ which means you have to actually believe in mentoring people, your brothers, people who are not members of the fraternity. You have to train the next generation of leaders if you want to see an improvement in your community,” said Dr. Johnson.

This weekend’s events begin with a mixer today followed by attending the Black Student Union’s annual fashion show, an event that the fraternity founded.

Tomorrow, brothers will gather at the homecoming tailgate during the day and in the evening over 130 guests are registered to attend a gala in the university’s Mandela Room.