BINGHAMTON, NY – With Spring just around the corner, it’s a great time to work on your mental health and overall wellness.
Broome Tioga BOCES and the Broome County Mental Health Department is holding a free discussion by a panel of local experts who will address topics such as:
-Mental Health
-Substance Abuse
-Coping and Self Care
-Community Resources
The event is open to all and childcare is available.
Pizza and cookies will be served.
The event takes place Thursday, March 10th from 5:30 to 7:30 at BOCES, with a virtual attendance option.
You must register by March 2nd.