BOVINA CENTER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Delaware County restaurant has been nominated for a prestigious award.

Brushland Eating House is in Bovina Center, about a 15 minute drive east of Delhi.

It was opened in May of 2014 by Sohail and Sara Zandi.

The couple met while working together at a restaurant in Brooklyn and decided they wanted to devote their careers to food and hospitality.

But rather than open a traditional restaurant, they opted for an eating house with an atmosphere more like a giant dinner party.

Brushland is typically open twice a week offering a pre fix 3 course meal, with all of the diners eating the same thing at the same time, with accommodations made for special dietary needs.

Sohail comes up with the menus and often includes Persian dishes due to his Iranian heritage.

Sohail, who is self-taught, says he was surprised to hear that he’s been nominated for a James Beard award for Best Chef in New York State.

“We have to repeat the same process every day when we come to work. There’s an energy that you need each and every day, it doesn’t roll over like weeks and months at a time. It’s just something that re-energizes you, and gives you validation that you’re doing the right thing. And my mom is proud of me.”

Zandi says guests typically arrive between 6:30 and 7 for a cocktail and some snacks to share then the 3 course meal of appetizer, protein entree and small dessert is served beginning at 7.

Zandi says he sources as many of his ingredients locally as possible and creates menus that are seasonal.

And on the full moon night of every month, they offer a special Persian dinner.

Brushland also has Air BNB apartments upstairs to rent.

Sara says they want people to feel as though they’ve been welcomed into their home.

She says it’s about more than just the food.

“It’s the food, for sure. We have to serve people good food. But, it’s great wine, good music, it’s making sure that the people who gather here are great company. People leave here feeling very well taken care of. I think it’s our attention to detail and our love of hosting for sure.”

Sohail is currently a semi-finalist for the Best Chef in New York Award.

Finalists will be announced on March 29th and winners honored in Chicago on June 5th.

Brushland is hosting dinners tomorrow and Saturday and again next Tuesday.

To see the menu and make a reservation, go to brushlandeatinghouse.com.