Bruce Freeman to hold virtual seminar through BU

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton University alumnus is using his personal story of adversity and perseverance to help others start their careers.

Bruce Freeman will be holding a seminar through B-U next week titled Turning Adversity Into Opportunity, Career Planning in the COVID-19 Economy.

Freeman’s had to overcome multiple struggles, including an MS diagnosis that has confined him to a wheelchair, but has fought through to become a professor, entrepreneur, as well as a published author.

Freeman says this isn’t a typical career seminar, and rather a chance to teach students to deal with, and conquer, adversity.

One of Freeman’s main messages to college students preparing to entire the job search is to show companies what they can do for them.

“It’s not about you, the perspective employee, it’s about them, the company that’s hiring you. It’s about them. What can you do for them. What can you do to help them increase sales and develop new programs. What are you going to do for them?” says Freeman.

Freeman’s virtual seminar will be next Wednesday from noon to 1.

Registration closes this Sunday, so if you would like to be a part of it, you can register at BConnectAlumni.Binghamton.EDU and click on Upcoming Events.