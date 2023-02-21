BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Brian Vojtisek is the Director of Veterans Services for Broome County, and last week, received a surprise recognition in his office.

He helped organize the Broome Veteran Fly Fishers, and due to the group’s success, the fly fishers did a surprise presentation of a commemorative plaque with his name on it.

The Director the group, Gary Romanic, said that he started the group roughly 10 years ago.

He said that he remembers pitching the idea to Vojtisek, and specifically, that he wanted to provide a service to those suffering from PTSD and combat veterans

“A couple of the veterans have mentioned to me, one veteran told me, he said, you saved my life. And it was because of focus, and he didn’t realize the benefits of fly fishing.”

Romanic said that especially for veterans suffering from PTSD, fly fishing makes you focus on one thing at a time.

He says that it doesn’t allow your mind to wander, because you are taking in the surrounding environment, and the skills that it takes to catch the fish.

Although it hasn’t happened yet, the group is hoping that Vojtisek will join them for an outing some time.